Meeker County Experiencing 911 Outage



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Meeker County officials say the county is experiencing a 911 outage Tuesday.

According to officials, the outage is happening across several carriers and is sporadic.

The affected area is the southeast section of the county.

Anyone experiencing 911 issues can call the main dispatch number at 320-693-5400.

Published at Tue, 18 Apr 2017 19:41:15 +0000