Meet The Wayzata Couple Behind ‘Dog Threads,’ Creating Matching Outfits For Dogs, Humans

— If you’re doing some holiday shopping for a pet lover in your life, there’s a local company you should know about.

Dog Threads in Long Lake is much more than a clothing company for pooches.

Gina and Scott Davis never thought dressing up their dog would turn into a full time job.

“We thought this was just going to be a fun little hobby for us to do together,” Gina said.

But a few years ago, it did.

“The inspiration for the business was actually our late dog, Thomas,” Scott said. “We used to dress him up in this cute little Hawaiian shirt we actually made for him, and everywhere we went people wanted to know where they could get it.”

The Wayzata couple didn’t stop at pint-sized printed pullovers. Their company, Dog Threads, started making matching outfits for pet owners.

“We thought it was fun and we were also starting to get envious of Thomas’s growing wardrobe,” Gina said.

From their classic Hawaiian print, to a classically-Minnesota flannel set, they had the perfect recipe for Instagram success. Customers around the world excitedly started sharing their matching moments, pushing the company’s sales and donations to the next level.

“Every sale that comes in, we know that that’s another dog we can help out,” Scott said.

Part of the Dog Threads proceeds go to pet rescue organizations. They’ve donated to local organizations like Muddy Paws and Second Hand Hounds.

The couple recently went out to Los Angeles to film an episode of “Shark Tank.” You can watch their episode on Sunday night.

With the holidays just around the corner, perhaps you’d like to treat yourself, and the furry friend in your life, to some dog threads.

