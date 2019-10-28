META Storage Solutions Inc. Continues to Expand Relationship with…

Global Service Parts logistics warehouse Woodstock AL The large scale, turn-key storage solutions will form a critical part of the GSP operations and its assignment to provide international markets with spare parts.

META’s engineering team worked closely with MBUSI GSP’s Project Leaders, Logistics Planners, and Operations Personnel to tailor a concept providing solutions for multiple areas including High-Voltage Battery Storage (HVBS) racking, Dangerous Goods Storage, Multi-Level Mezzanine bin-type storage, and over 300,000 sq. ft. of multi-purpose racking storage. Innovative solutions include a META HIGH-CLIP high density shelving system for timely and convenient order picking and at the same time maximizing the vertical storage capacity. Specialty racking for the HVBS was designed with input from the NFPA, Global Risk Consultants (GRC), and Daimler fire protection engineers.

The META MULTIPAL pallet rack system specifically designed to Mercedes-Benz GSP’s demanding requirements features heavy duty bar grating panels, in-rack sprinkler systems, and unique safety features such as the META patented wire mesh back panel combined with pallet backstops for areas requiring safety measures above and beyond code requirement. The entire project is in the realization phase and steps from design throughout installation and permitting, including acquisition of an Alabama General Contractor’s license, allowing potential for future project endeavors of this extreme magnitude in the region.

“We are excited to further develop our global relationship with Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz,” said Maximilian Jahl, CEO, Meta Storage Solutions Inc. “The installation of storage systems in the new GSP North America Central Warehouse is our largest project in North America and the entire META Group to date, marking an important step in our partnership, which in recent years has focused on parts distribution center projects and the company’s aftersales market.”

META has built and refined its core competence in metalworking for over 100 years. The main products, a wide variety of shelving and racking systems, are “Made in Germany“, and are successfully marketed worldwide. META develops, designs, produces, and installs stationary and dynamic shelving and racking systems tailored to specific project needs. META’s product range includes shelving systems, long span, pallet and cantilever racking systems, as well as mobile racks, and flow racks. With a full range of storage solutions and the modular nature of its systems META and its partners, provide complete logistics systems for warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities. From the initial concept and the customer-focused determination of requirements to the planning and customer support, through to the delivery and implementation, META always offers its customers complete and sophisticated solutions.

