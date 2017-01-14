MIA’s Popular Martin Luther Exhibit Gets Brief Extension



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Flecks of gold and pristine robes of the 16th century catch the eye of Lutherans and history buffs alike.

The Martin Luther exhibit at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, or MIA, includes textiles, sculptures and personal possessions of the man behind the start of Protestant Reformation, which happened exactly 500 years ago.

There is an early copy of the 95 Theses, which eventually sparked a new form of Christianity in protest of the Roman Catholic Church.

“One of the most remarkable objects is the pulpit that came out of the St. Andrews Church in Eisleben, and that’s the pulpit where he delivered his last sermon,” said Kaywin Feldman, the Nivin and Duncan MacMillan Director and President of MIA.

Several of the pieces have never been seen outside of Germany, but now have certainly been seen by plenty of Minnesotans.

“We’ve already exceeded an attendance of 100,000 visitors,” Feldman said.

She says the exhibit is one of three of the most popular exhibits in the last fifteen years. Due to demand, the institute will keep the exhibit open one more day on Monday to give people a chance to see a piece of religious history.

“You don’t have to be Lutheran,” said visitor Jim Allmann. “Anybody that has any religious experience or desire to learn this is a good exhibit.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 14 Jan 2017 01:08:07 +0000