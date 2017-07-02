Miguel Sano, Ervin Santana Named American League All-Stars



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was named an American League All-Star Sunday night, but it won’t be as a starter in the mid-summer classic.

Major League Baseball revealed the starters for both teams for the upcoming game. Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians edged out Sano in the vote for the starting spot. The starters for the All-Star team are voted on by fans. Sano finished third among third basemen, behind Ramirez and Josh Donaldson of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ramirez is hitting .305 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles and 46 RBI in 80 games. He also has a .379 on base percentage and a .584 slugging percentage. In 79 games at third base, he has just six errors, 72 put outs, 142 assists and 25 double players turned in 220 chances.

Sano is hitting .272 with 20 homers, 11 doubles and 58 RBI in 75 games. He also has 108 strikeouts, but is slugging .548. In 76 games at third base, he has 71 put outs, 89 assists and five errors in 165 total chances.

Major League Baseball announced Sano has been named a reserve to the All-Star team and will be participating in the Home Run Derby.

Starting pitcher Ervin Santana was also named an All-Star. It’s his first appearance since 2008. He’s 10-5 in 17 starts with a 3.07 earned run average and 86 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings.

