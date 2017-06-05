Mike Zimmer Given Medical Clearance To Return To Coaching



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s Mike Zimmer’s 61st birthday on Monday, but the best news he could have received for the day came from his eye doctor.

Zimmer got the medical clearance to return to Winter Park and get back to coaching as the Minnesota Vikings resume offseason workouts. He spent about two weeks away from team facilities in Kentucky resting and recovering from his latest eye surgery, his eighth overall.

Coach Zimmer received a great birthday present this morning — the 👍 to return to coaching at Winter Park. pic.twitter.com/mn3eikDi9q — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 5, 2017

The Vikings resume team workouts on Monday, and Zimmer plans to run all of them.

Zimmer suffered a detached retina during the 2016 season and had to miss the Vikings’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium. The team finished 8-8 last year and missed the playoffs.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 05 Jun 2017 14:20:45 +0000