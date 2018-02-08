Minn. Kitten Recovering After Being Found ‘Frozen To The Ground’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young Minnesota cat is making a slow recovery after being found frozen to the ground, according to the Animal Humane Society.

The AHS says the 10-month-old cat, Briana, was discovered by police in the Cottage Grove area in mid-January and rushed to their Woodbury location.

She was suffering from hypothermia and immediately treated with heating pads and blankets.

As her temperature rose slowly, Briana opened her “big green eyes”, AHS said. That’s when they made another discovery: Briana is visually impaired.

“We’ll continue to provide her with specialized care and lots of love until she’s ready to find a home of her own,” AHS said.

AHS says Briana is now doing well and will be in foster care for at least a week or so.

According to the AHS, a slowdown in adoptions occurs at this time of year and it’s been slower than usual to begin 2018. Click here for adoption information.

