Minn. Lawmakers Crafting New Sexual Harassment Policy After Resignations





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota lawmakers are crafting a new sex harassment policy at the Capitol following accusations against two lawmakers who later resigned.

A Minnesota House committee heard the outlines of a new harassment policy Monday to make it more open. It will speed up the process for addressing complaints and allow lobbyists, staff, or members of the public to make allegations against lawmakers.

“I think that is an important thing for the public to do,” Rep. Marion O’Neil (R-Maple Grove) said at the hearing. “That if a member is acting inappropriately, particularly with sexual harassment issues, the public should have that avenue. And there just wasn’t a clear path for them.”

Two male lawmakers, Republican Tony Cornish and one Democrat Dan Schoen, resigned in December after women made harassment allegations them.

Published at Tue, 06 Mar 2018 01:05:00 +0000