Minn. Senate To Vote On Sunday Liquor Sales Monday



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate will vote on a bill to repeal the state’s Prohibition-era ban on Sunday liquor sales.

Senators are expected to take a vote Monday to allow Sunday sales and end the debate that has gone on for years. The House has already passed the bill on an 85-45 vote.

Supporters say lifting the ban would mean an end to cross-border beer runs into Wisconsin and North and South Dakota on Sundays that cost the state tax revenue. Opponents from the liquor industry argue that allowing Sunday sales wouldn’t net stores more profit, but would increase costs and hurt small-town liquor stores the most.

Minnesota is one of just 12 states that still ban Sunday liquor sales.

