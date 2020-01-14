Minneapolis-Born Actor Vince Vaughn Getting Backlash For Talking To President Trump

Minneapolis-born actor Vince Vaughn is receiving a lot of backlash on social media Tuesday, after he was seen interacting with President Donald Trump.

The president attended the NCAA College Football National Championship game in New Orleans on Monday night. At the game, Trump and first lady Melania Trump were spotted having a conversation with Vaughn.

I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

Vaughn, who is best known for movies like “Wedding Crashers,” “The Break-Up,” and “Dodgeball,” was born in Minneapolis, but grew up in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

According to CBS News, “he is a libertarian and is friends with Rand Paul, who he supported in his presidential bids.”