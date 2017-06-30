Minneapolis City Council Approves Minimum Wage Increase



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis City Council members have voted to approve minimum wage of $15 per hour for all workers in the city.

The change won’t happen overnight, but that didn’t stop dozens from celebrating the moment the ordinance passed.

The council is set was set to vote on the ordinance at 9:30 a.m. Just before 11 a.m., the council voted 11-1 in favor of the increase. Blong Yang, who represents North Minneapolis, was the only council member who voted against the measure.

Yang argued the increase would force businesses to leave Minneapolis and increase black market payments for work. Yang also said the ordinance would most impact businesses owned by immigrants and minorities.

The new measure does not include a tip credit. That means tipped workers, like bar tenders and servers, will collect tip money on top of the base hourly wage.

Large businesses with 100 or more employees will have five years to phase in the new wage, and smaller businesses will have 7 years.

The new minimum wage does not apply to two of the largest employers in Minneapolis, which are Hennepin County government and the University of Minnesota. After the vote, many of the Fight For 15 supporters said they plan on taking their message to St. Paul next.

Currently, the minimum wage is between $7.75 and $9.50 depending on the size of the company.

