Minneapolis FD: 2 Firefighters Hurt In 3-Alarm House Fire; Driver Hurt When Fire Truck Hits Vehicle

— Two firefighters were injured Saturday morning while fighting a south Minneapolis house fire.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to a home on the 1800 block of Dupont Avenue South at about 10:20 a.m. The blaze was soon upgraded to a three-alarm fire.

A mayday call came later after a firefighter with a low oxygen supply was separated from his crew in the home. That firefighter was able to escape from the home through a second-story window, and was rescued by an aerial ladder. The firefighter was treated and released with minor injuries, as was another firefighter at the scene, although it is not clear how they were injured.

It took two hours to get the fire under control. Investigators say contractors were working inside the home when the fire started.

Officials also say a driver was hospitalized after getting hit by a fire truck that was en route to the blaze. That victim’s condition is not known.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.