Minneapolis Institute Of Art Debuting New, Curious Exhibit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new and curious exhibit opens this week at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Eerie sounds fill the dark rooms of “Guillermo del Toro: At home with Monsters,” which features some 500 objects from the horror movie director’s home.

“He describes it as his man cave but also his imaginarium,” Curator Gabriel Ritter said. It’s a replica of Del Torro’s second home he calls “bleak house.”

“There are switch backs, secrets passages, and book cases that open up. There are paintings that open up into other rooms,” he said.

The exhibit is not for the faint of heart, with life-like mannequins of other famous directors. And even Edgar Allen Poe sitting in the rain room.

Del Torro likes to write when it’s raining, so he created a room in his second home, where it’s always raining.

He was also quite fond of Frankenstein. In addition, there is a massive face of the monster mounted on a wall.

“I believe that each of the hair follicles are made out of a broom, and I mean it looks like he’s sweating. I mean it’s too real,” He said.

He says if you’re into monsters and gore, this is one show you have to see.

“Definitely, and hard to ‘un-see,’” Ritter said.

The exhibit runs through May.

