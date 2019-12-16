Minneapolis Named 5th Most Caring City In America

It appears Minneapolis residents are living up to their ‘Minnesota nice’ name, ranking among the most caring cities in America.

In fact, Minneapolis was named the 5th most caring city in the U.S., according to a new study from WalletHub.

The financial news website reviewed data from the 100 largest U.S cities to identify the most compassionate places in America.

“Our data set ranges from share of sheltered homeless persons to number of volunteering hours per capita to share of income donated to charity,” WalletHub said.

Below is how Minneapolis scored:

The Caring Spirit in Minneapolis (1=Most Caring; 50=Avg.)

5th – % of Population Doing Favors for Neighbors

14th – Volunteering Hours per Capita

22nd – % of Sheltered Homeless Persons

42nd – Child Poverty Rate

17th – Teachers’ Care for Students’ Well-Being

1st – Population Working in Community & Social Services per Capita

To view the full report click here.