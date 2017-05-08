Minneapolis Parks Properties Now Tobacco-Free



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting Monday, there’s no more smoking a cigar or cigarette in a Minneapolis city park or golf course.

All property owned by the Parks and Rec board are tobacco-free. That does include e-cigs and chewing tobacco.

Park staff will soon put up signs like this to remind visitors of the new policy. Then starting next year, Park Police may ask anyone who lights up to leave the park or golf course if they choose to continue smoking.

