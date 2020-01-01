Minneapolis Police Investigating 1st Homicide Of New Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police say they are investigating an early-morning homicide, just hours into the new year.

Officers responded to the intersection of West Broadway and Emerson Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police said they found two people stabbed. One of them died, and the other has non-life threatening injuries. That person was rushed to the North Memorial Hospital.

The crime lab is collecting evidence at that scene. They are also investigating a car crash in the area to see if it’s related to the stabbing.

Meanwhile, police reported the city’s 48th homicide of 2019 late New Year’s Eve. A woman believed to be in her 20s was fatally shot in North Minneapolis.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the ShotSpotter system detected several gunshots on the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North. Police went there and found the gravely injured woman lying outside in the alley. Paramedics rushed her to North Memorial Health Hospital where she died soon after getting there.