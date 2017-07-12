Minneapolis Ponders Future Of Police Officers In Schools



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis School Board is discussing the future of its resource officer program.

School Resource Officers are licensed Minneapolis Police officers who have been selected to work within Minneapolis public schools.

The school board heard public input Tuesday night about whether to keep it, reduce it, or eliminate it.

“This isn’t just a one-brush-stroke decision. This decision has to be made,” said a parent. “At the end of the day, relationships need to be developed. Consistency and training is important. No cherry picking. It has to be officers that want to be in our schools and want to build a solid background with our students.”

A reduction plan would offer a three-year contract to Minneapolis police for just over $1 million.

It would reduce the number of officers from 16 to 14.

A vote will happen on Aug. 8.

