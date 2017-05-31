Minneapolis School Bus Driver Charged With Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old Girl



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A north Minneapolis man is accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl on his bus last month.

Antonio Javier Baltazar-Hernandez, 65, is facing one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct in the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told her parents about the incident on April 30, two days after it happened. She told investigators she was the last student on the bus when Baltazar-Hernandez stopped at a place he usually didn’t stop. He then told her to come to him and placed her hand on his genitals.

The complaint says the girl identified on a chart where he forced her to touch him. GPS records also seemed to verify the girl’s story.

Baltazar-Hernandez is being held at the jail in Minneapolis City Hall. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison and a $35,000 fine.

Published at Wed, 31 May 2017 02:08:52 +0000