Minneapolis Students To Walkout Wednesday, March For Gun Law Changes



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Students in Minneapolis are planning to walk out of class Wednesday and march to city hall to push lawmakers for changes in gun laws.

According to an event posted on Facebook, students from three Minneapolis schools will be involved. The schools are Washburn High School, Roosevelt High School and South High School. The walkout is slated for noontime.

“In conjunction with students nationwide, we are demanding that our voices be heard,” wrote organizer Rebecca Gagnon. “It is unacceptable that we continue to feel unsafe in schools as a result of gun violence. It is unacceptable that our representatives continue to put the interests of the NRA over our safety. We demand that our lawmakers pass regulations to make it more difficult for assault rifles to fall into the hands of those proven to have violent intent.”

Wednesday’s walkout plan calls for Washburn and Roosevelt students to leave school at noon and meet up at Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. South students are slated to leave class at 1 p.m., and meet with their fellow protesters at the south Minneapolis park.

From the park, the students will march to Minneapolis City Hall, where they’ll call on lawmakers to enact stricter gun laws.

“As our representatives, we urge our city, state, and federal officials to take our voices into account,” Gagnon wrote.

Wednesday’s walkout comes a week after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed by a former student who was armed with an AR-15 rifle.

The shooting has prompted students in Florida and across the nation to press lawmakers for gun law reform. In the coming months, student marches are planned for Washington and other cities, with the survivors of the Florida massacre playing a prominent role.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 21 Feb 2018 16:21:56 +0000