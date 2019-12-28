Minnehaha Academy Moves Bronny James Basketball Game To Target Center

— When Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis scheduled a game for next week for a team featuring LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, they thought it might sell out their high school gym.

But when tickets went on sale, they found out in about an hour that was not big enough.

So next week, they will play at Target Center — and 8,500 tickets have already been sold. They are out in the lower bowl, and working their way up.

Tickets are $25 a piece, and they could set an unofficial regular season attendance record in Minnesota.