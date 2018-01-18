Minnesota Absent From Amazon’s HQ2 Finalists List



NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is narrowing the list of cities under consideration for its second headquarters to 20, with the largest concentration in the Northeast.

Amazon, based in Seattle, plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses.

Cities are in fierce competition to lure Amazon, which has revolutionized the way people shop.

The list released on Thursday includes the cities of Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Toronto, Washington, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Newark, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio. It also listed northern Virginia and Montgomery County in Maryland as potential sites.

The closest three cities to Minnesota are Chicago, Indianapolis, and Denver.

Amazon opened a casting call for its business this summer and Minnesota quickly made an offer. But while other states and cities publicized their offerings, Minnesota kept its bid under wraps.

The state of Minnesota handed off its bid to the region’s economic development organization, Greater MSP, which declined to release it. Gov. Mark Dayton had said it was a “modest” bid.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 18 Jan 2018 14:31:02 +0000