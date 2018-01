Minnesota Absent From Amazon’s HQ2 Finalists List



NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has narrowed the list of cities for their second headquarters to 20, including New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Austin, Atlanta and Miami.

Here is the full list of cities that are currently in the running. The closest two cities to Minnesota are Chicago, Indianapolis, and Denver.

Published at Thu, 18 Jan 2018 14:31:02 +0000