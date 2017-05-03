Minnesota Fugitive Predatory Offender Arrested In Georgia



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fugitive from Minnesota law enforcement is in custody more than 18 months after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Bail investigators captured Kenneth Williams, 37, in Georgia by using a social media site to lure him, according to Minnesota Bail Enforcement officers.

Authorities say Williams was a predatory offender in another state but didn’t properly register as such in Minnesota when he arrived in the state. A warrant was issued for his arrest on November 25, 2015.

After his capture in Georgia, he was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Adult Detention Center.

Published at Wed, 03 May 2017 02:06:44 +0000