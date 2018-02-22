Minnesota Lawmakers Form Group To Curb Child Hunger



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota State lawmakers are forming a bipartisan Child Hunger Caucus at the Capitol.

The group says it will work with nonprofit and business partners to figure out how to ease the problem of childhood hunger in Minnesota.

Hunger advocates say they’re worried about deep cuts to the federal food stamp program.

The Child Hunger Caucus says it will figure out if any state laws need to be changed, and identify gaps in current child hunger programs.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 22 Feb 2018 19:53:40 +0000