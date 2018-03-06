Minnesota Named No. 1 State For Women



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota is being named the best state in the U.S. for women.

In a report published Monday for Women’s History Month, the financial website WalletHub said it looked at 23 key indicators of living standards for women, and Minnesota came in at No. 1.

The Land of 10,000 Lakes scored highest when it came to women’s economic and social well-being, and the state also scored among the top three when it came to safety and health.

Specific indicators where Minnesota excelled were median earnings (No. 2, just behind the District of Columbia) and life expectancy (No. 3, after California and Hawaii).

Zooming out, the Midwest overall appears to be a great area for women. Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota all ranked in the top 10. Illinois came in at 11.

Another bright spot on the national map is the Northeast, where Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Massachusetts all rank in the top 10.

The worst states for women, according to WalletHub, are almost all in the south.

The bottom five states are Mississippi, Idaho, Oklahoma, Alabama and – at dead last – Louisiana.

In previous women-related rankings, WalletHub dubbed Minnesota as the No. 2 best state for working moms, the No. 2 best state to have a baby and the No. 4 best state for women’s equality.

Published at Tue, 06 Mar 2018 20:52:23 +0000