Minnesota National Guard Soldier, 19, Dies At Fort Jackson
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators are trying to figure out how a Minnesota soldier died at a United States Army base in South Carolina.
It happened Wednesday morning at Fort Jackson in Columbia. Investigators say a 19-year-old member of the Minnesota National Guard was found unresponsive.
First responders were not able to save the soldier. Their name has not been released.
Published at Thu, 09 Jan 2020 04:13:26 +0000