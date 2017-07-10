Minnesota Orchestra’s Music Director Osmo Vänskä Extends Contract



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Orchestra says Music Director Osmo Vänskä has signed a new three-year contract extension – a move that will bring his tenure to 19 years.

The announcement, made Monday, means Vänskä’s commitment to the Orchestra extends through August of 2022. Under the terms of the new agreement, Vänskä will conduct a minimum of 12 weeks of concerts each season.

“Osmo Vänskä’s impact on the Minnesota Orchestra over the course of his tenure has been exceptional,” said Board Chair Marilyn Carlson Nelson. “The partnership he and the musicians have formed is one of the greats in Minnesota Orchestra history―and there is so much more that he and the Orchestra can do together. We are thrilled to announce this extension.”

Vänskä began his tenure in September of 2003. His 19-year tenure is equaled only by founding Music Director Emil Oberhoffer and sixth Music Director Stanislaw Skrowaczewski.

