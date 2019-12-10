Minnesota State Patrol: 270+ Crashes During Snowy Monday

— The Minnesota State Patrol says there have been over 130 crashes statewide during Monday morning’s snow event.

According to the state patrol, from 6 a.m. to 9::45 p.m. Monday, there were 277 crashes (44 with injury) and 305 vehicle spinouts. There were also 11 jackknifed semis.

There were no serious or fatal injuries.

The wintry storm system moved across Minnesota Monday morning, reportedly dropping 6 inches in parts of northern Minnesota and several inches in the Twin Cities.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., 12/09/19: 133 crashes (22 with injury, 0 serious/fatal) & 168 veh spin out/off the road & 3 jackknifed semis. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) December 9, 2019

A deep freeze is expected to follow for the next couple days.