Minnesota Sues Juul For ‘Deception’ Over Vaping Products

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison have announced a lawsuit against Juul for what they call deception over its vaping products.

The 82-page lawsuit claims Juul “purposely, intentionally, and unlawfully directed its e-cigarette advertising model to youth.” Ellison accused JUUL of “stepping into big tobacco’s shoes” in contributing to the addiction of thousands of Minnesotans, and that the company has erased 10 years of progress in reducing the state’s youth tobacco use.

“We want them to stop engaging in deceptive practices, stop targeting youth, and we want them to compensate people for the harms that have been caused,” Ellison said. “Juul developed sweet-looking products, sweet popular flavors that are designed to appeal to youth.”

The suit alleges that Juul violated a number of Minnesota’s consumer protection laws, and seeks to order Juul to stop marketing to children.

In potential landmark case Attorney General @keithellison , ⁦@GovTimWalz⁩ announce state of Minnesota is suing JUUL , manufacturer of vaping products , for misleading Mn consumers of all ages and harming Mn young people ⁦@WCCO⁩ pic.twitter.com/X43zKhvMGg — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) December 4, 2019

“Students across the state tell me they feel preyed upon by Juul,” Walz said. “As a father of two teenagers and Governor of Minnesota, I’m saying enough is enough. We’re going to hold Juul accountable for the vaping epidemic they started in Minnesota.”

The lawsuit comes amid a nationwide vaping illness epidemic. At least three Minnesotans have died, and nearly 150 others say they’ve gotten sick.

The suit claims that Juul developed products with more potent doses of nicotine than conventional cigarettes.

Pediatricians worry about physical harm, and say they’re seeing more teens with severe lung injuries. Hopkins High School senior Will Gitler said he began vaping to quit tobacco.

“It was marketed as the safe alternative and it seemed like that to me, that’s what everyone was saying, so I bought into that,” Gitler said.

A state study found that 26% of Minnesota 11th graders and 11% of 8th graders vape regularly.

High school junior Claire Hering said kids need to ask for help.

“You’re not alone and you’re not the only one and as you can see this proves there are other kids. There are so many kids who have been affected by this,” Hering said.

Minnesota’s suit follows California and New York, also suing along similar grounds.

“That’s one of the real conundrums here that there’s a presumption that there’s regulation at the federal level of these products and there’s not,” Minnesota Department of Health commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Juul says it wants to regain trust, adding “Our customer base is the world’s 1 billion adult smokers and we do not intend to attract underage users.”

Minnesota’s lawsuit demands a jury trial, and seeks monetary damages along the lines of the 1998 “Big Tobacco” case. That was settled out of court for $6 billion.

Published at Wed, 04 Dec 2019 21:15:12 +0000