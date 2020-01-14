Minnesota Twins Sign Miguel Sano To 3-Year Contract With $30M Guaranteed

— The Minnesota Twins confirmed Tuesday that the team has signed infielder Miguel Sanó to a three-year contract with a club option for 2023.

According to the Twins, Sanó is guaranteed $30 million through 2022, followed by a $14 million club option for the 2023 season.

The 26-year-old played in 105 games last season, hitting a .247 with 19 doubles, two triples, 34 home runs, 79 RBI, 76 runs scored, 55 walks and a .923 OPS.

All 34 of Sanó’s home runs came after May 1, which ranked sixth most in the American League since that date.

The San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic native originally signed with the Twins in October 2009 and has since hit 118 home runs in 486 career games.