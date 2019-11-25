Minnesota Weather: Between Now And Thankgiving, Up To 6 Inches Of Snow Could Fall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Forecasters say a winter snowstorm could muddle Thanksgiving travel plans in southern Minnesota.

According to the National Weather Service, snowfall totals in the area could reach 6 inches or possibly even more. WCCO’s Riley O’Connor says that the watch centers mainly on the southern third of the state, including basically the entire Twin Cities metro area.

Wednesday looks to be windy as well, with blowing snow a possibility on the highways.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for the southern Minnesota.

O’Connor said that might not be the end of the snow this week, either. Another winter storm could develop after Thanksgiving into the weekend, but that storm could bring snow, rain, or a mix. Thanksgiving’s highs will hover just around the freezing mark.

Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Loesch tells the Star Tribune the agency has more than 800 snowplows ready to go and plenty of salt to make state roads safer.

