Minnesota Weather: Get Ready For A Messy Monday Commute, Then Bundle Up For A Deep Freeze

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There are at least two reasons to enjoy the mild December weather this weekend: (1) a snow storm will hit Monday morning, all but guaranteeing a messy commute and (2) a deep freeze will settle on the state during the midweek, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

That said, enjoy the weather Sunday, when highs will again be in the 30s. Then brace for a winter blast.

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says a snowstorm will hit Monday morning, with heavy snow falling on the Twin Cities during rush hour. Two to three inches of snow are expected to accumulate in the metro, with totals likely higher to the north.

Indeed, the biggest snow totals look to stack up in north-central Minnesota, in a band stretching for Alexandria to Duluth. Up to a half-foot of snow could fall along that line. Additionally, a number of counties in that area are under a winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday.

The storm will be fast moving, entering western Minnesota late Sunday and pushing into western Wisconsin by Monday afternoon. In it’s wake will come a mass of arctic air.

The deep freeze will grip Minnesota starting Tuesday, when highs are only expected to be in the single digits. Wednesday looks to be colder, with lows dipping well below zero. According to Meadows, some cold temperature records could be broken those days.

The arctic cold won’t last too long, however. By Thursday, highs will punch up into the teens, and on Friday temperatures look to rebound to average, reaching the mid-20s.