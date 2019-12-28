Minnesota Weather: Icy Conditions Seize Twin Cities Roads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit has suspended bus service, and many vehicles are at a total standstill in the Twin Cities metro area after Saturday morning freezing rain has turned roads into ice rinks.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a no travel advisory in the Twin Cities.

“Officials do not anticipate any interstate or highway closures at this time,” the department reported. “However, motorists may encounter lane and road closures where crashes occur. If motorists are in a crash, they should stay in the vehicle with seat belts on until help arrives.”

Similarly, the State Patrol urged people to stay home if at all possible. They reported that, as of 10 a.m., there had been 357 crashes statewide since 5 a.m., with 34 involving injuries. Two of them were fatal crashes, one in Lino Lakes and the other in St. Cloud. Also, 149 vehicles had spun out, and 13 semis had jackknifed.

Traffic cameras show dozens of incidents in Minneapolis-St. Paul, and traffic at an utter stop in places like the Mendota Bridge.

Unless you want to be stuck at a standstill like this one on the Mendota Bridge, stay home! Roads in the metro and surrounding areas are covered in ice and travel is dangerous. Stay in your vehicle and keep your seat belt on if you are in this situation. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/LcuBZu54UH — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) December 28, 2019

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said that only a few hundredths of an inch of freezing rain fell on the Twin Cities, but it was more than enough to make travel by road a treacherous proposition.

Metro Transit reported they had suspended all bus services amid the icy conditions.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport briefly had all runways closed for about 10 minutes Saturday morning. There were multiple delays and cancellations reported.

Due to icy and hazardous conditions, we are suspending bus service at this time. We continue to monitor those conditions and will resume as soon as possible. Rail service continues to operate. — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) December 28, 2019

Hennepin County libraries have delayed opening until 11 a.m.

