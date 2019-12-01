Minnesota Weather: Light Snow Expected Sunday, Calmer Weather On The Way

After the second round of winter storms affected the majority of the state Saturday, things are looking a bit calmer heading into next week.

According to WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, the metro area can expect under an inch of additional accumulation through mid-morning Sunday.

According to WCCO’s Weather Watchers, the highest snow measurements thus far were tallied in Parker Prairie and Crosslake, where 14.0 inches of fresh snow has accumulated since the first round of snow descended on Minnesota Tuesday evening.

WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the rest of the week looks cool but dry, with high’s reaching into the low 30’s.