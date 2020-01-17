Minnesota Weather: No Travel Advisory Expanded In Western Minnesota Amid Snowstorm

A winter storm is pushing into Minnesota, threatening a one-two punch of heavy snow and powerful winds that’ll make travel hazardous across the state this weekend.

The storm entered the southwestern corner of Minnesota mid-morning Friday, with snowfall rates of about an inch and hour. By mid-afternoon, the storm had breached the Twin Cities metropolitan area, though the first waves of precipitation were light in the metro.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation expanded their no travel advisory in west central Minnesota, citing the following stretches of dangerous roadway characterized by blowing snow and whiteout conditions:

Interstate 94 from Moorhead to Fergus Falls

Highway 10 from Moorhead to Hawley

Highway 336 from I-94 to Highway 10

Highway 75 from Perley to Moorhead

Highway 75 from Moorhead to Breckenridge

Highway 9 from Barnesville to Breckenridge

Highway 210, from Fergus Falls to Breckenridge

The Minnesota State Patrol reported 129 crashes statewide between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday. Of those, 19 involved injuries but none were fatal crashes. Additionally, 89 vehicles spun out or went off the road, and there were two jackknifed semi trucks.

According to WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak, bands of heavy snow will ripple across the state Friday, leaving southwestern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with 5 to 8 inches of snow.

Lighter amounts are expected in northern Minnesota, save for the North Shore, where more than 10 inches could stack up.

The snow will taper off into Saturday morning. However, strong winds are expected to whip up snow, with gusts up to 50 mph. Travel will be hazardous. Expect greatly reduced visibility and large snowdrifts, particularly in western Minnesota, which is under a blizzard warning.

Northwestern Minnesota was already dealing with blowing snow Friday, with one highway in Clay County closed due to multiple crashes and whiteout conditions.

With the wind Saturday will come plummeting temperatures. By nightfall, the mercury will be in the single digits. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation say the frigid weather is another element people should consider before they head out on the roads this weekend.

Ahead of the storm, dozens of schools across the state cancelled Friday classes and activities. Additionally, travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are expected to be affected by the storm. All major airlines at the airport are offering travel waivers.

