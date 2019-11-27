Minnesota Weather: Pre-Thanksgiving Storm Could Bring A Foot Of Snow To Twin Cities

Minnesotans are bracing for a massive pre-Thanksgiving snowstorm that’s expected to dump upwards of 10 inches of snow across much of the state, including the Twin Cities metro, on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for a large swath of the state, encompassing nearly all of southern Minnesota, much of central Minnesota, and the North Shore. Forecasters say this could be the biggest November snowstorm Minnesota has seen in nearly a decade. Already, some schools have cancelled classes for Wednesday.

Snow storm still on track to arrive this evening. Forecast amounts have been increased with a slightly slower timing. Travel will be hazardous tonight through Wednesday morning. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/o44E3Q7tAy — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 26, 2019

This has the potential of being the biggest November snowstorm to hit the Twin Cities in a decade, with 6 to 10 inches of snow possible. The same system dumped huge amounts of snow across states like Utah and Colorado. Some cities in northern Colorado got more than a foot of snow. Nearly 500 flights at Denver International Airport were canceled because of the storm. That left more than a thousand passengers stranded overnight.

Those traveling late Tuesday and Wednesday morning are advised to reconsider their plans, as road conditions are expected to be hazardous. Additionally, several airlines have issued travel advisories for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Fliers are encouraged to check their flights often or take advantage of waivers to re-book.

Weather officials say the winter storm warnings will go into effect Tuesday evening as the storm system pushes into Minnesota from the southwest, where it lashed the Rocky Mountains with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the snow will start falling in southern Minnesota around 4 p.m. and hit the Twin Cities metro between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Expect snow in north-central Minnesota at about 11 p.m. The system is expected to move out of the state by Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Overnight, heavy snow will fall, at rates of 1-to-2 inches per hour. The National Weather Service says much of southern Minnesota, central Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see between 9 and 12 inches of snow. This area includes the Twin Cities metro. Totals will be less in western Minnesota, north-central Minnesota and in extreme southeastern Minnesota.

Most of the snow will fall ahead of the Wednesday morning commute. Drivers should expect slick, snow-caked roads and reduced visibility due to blowing snow, as gusts will be as strong as 35 mph. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging motorists to expect hazardous conditions, drive with caution and allow plenty of time for delays.

After the Wednesday morning commute, the snow will taper off and skies look to clear in the afternoon. Lows will be in the 30, so the snow won’t have much time to linger before the melting begins. A chilly Thanksgiving Day is expected, with morning temperatures in the teens. More snow looks to be in store for Thanksgiving night. Additionally, a rain/snow mix is expected in the weekend forecast.

