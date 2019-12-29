Minnesota Weather: Road Conditions Improve Before A Re-Freeze Overnight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a wintry mix affected most of the Twin Cities Saturday morning, the metro area can expect a more mild Sunday with fog, drizzle and scattered showers throughout the day.

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says road conditions have improved since yesterday due to the above-freezing temperatures.

Ready for more good-old-fashioned December rain? It’s what most of us will experience today, though snow (some heavy through the AM) is likely in west-central & NW #MNwx. As this lumbering storm moves out snow will clip all of us on Mon. My forecast w/@erinreportsTV 6-7a on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/ZAWGdZEdYp — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) December 29, 2019

However, snow continues to fall in parts of western and northern Minnesota. According to the WCCO Weather Watcher network, some of the highest totals were in north-central Minnesota, including 7.0” in Inger, 6.0″ in Nevis and 5.5″ in Underwood as of 7 a.m.

A blizzard warning has also been issued for parts of north-western Minnesota.

⚠️ ALSO NEW: That ugly green color shows you where a BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued. The ugliest weather (near whiteout conditions with regular wind gusts to 40-50 mph) will occur through 6am Monday. #MNwx #NDwx pic.twitter.com/8gqRmut99d — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) December 29, 2019

As for the Twin Cities, colder air will filter in Sunday night, resulting in precipitation changing to snow late tonight and Monday. Augustyniak also cautioned that the colder air, combined with moisture leftover from today’s rain, could create icy travel on Monday morning where roads haven’t been re-treated with chemicals.

In terms of snowfall, Augustyniak says the Twin Cities will see an average of 2-4 inches before ending late Monday night.