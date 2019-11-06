Home
Minnesota Weather: Snow To Taper Off Amid The Wednesday Morning Rush

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first accumulating snow of the season is falling on southern Minnesota, and it’s expected to continue into the middle of the morning rush hour.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the snow, which is falling in an area extending from the southern Twin Cities metro to the Iowa border and into western Wisconsin, will continue until around 8 a.m. Wednesday. It’s expected to taper off from west to east following daybreak.

Drivers are advised to take it slow and beware of snow-slick roads. Ali Lucia reports there have been a number of crashes in the south metro already Wednesday morning.

