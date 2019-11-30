Minnesota Weather: Snowstorm Could Drop About 2 Feet In Arrowhead, Several Inches In Metro

— The second round of winter storms is hitting Minnesota Friday night – but this one has a twist.

WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says depending on where you are in the state, you may see a lot of snow, or rain, or a wintry mix.

The Twin Cities and up north are under a Winter Storm Warning from 9 p.m. Friday through noon on Sunday. Snow will fall in the metro overnight, but will turn to sleet by late Saturday morning. Southern Minnesota will mainly see rain over that time period.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect in Duluth and along the North Shore, which could more than 20 inches of accumulation between Friday night and Sunday afternoon.

The Twin Cities could get 6 to 8 inches of snow in that time frame, while the Interstate 90 corridor and south may only see between 2 and 4 inches of accumulation.

Snow will turn into a sleet-rain mix in the Twin Cities by about 9 a.m. Saturday, and we will ride that line for about 12 hours. Winds will also be fierce in the metro for most of Saturday, blowing between 25 and 35 miles per hours – making for a miserable time at the Gophers-Badgers border battle at Minneapolis’s roofless TCF Bank Stadium.

About 12 hours later, the precipitation will turn back into snow in the metro, which will last for another six or seven hours or so. The storm system will completely leave Minnesota by about 8 p.m. Sunday.

Next week is shaping up to be quiet and dry, but temperatures will drop a little bit between Monday and Wednesday.

Delta and Sun Country airlines are offering weather waivers for customers.