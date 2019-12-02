Minnesota Weather: Snowy Holiday Weekend Ends With Another Slippery Situation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow and sleet made for a messy travel weekend, wrapping up a Thanksgiving holiday that had more than its share of travel headaches.

The system wrapped up Sunday afternoon with one final round of snow in the Twin Cities.

In Duluth, where blizzard conditions made getting around extremely dangerous, more than 19 inches of snow fell from Saturday into Sunday.

That snow, plus fierce winds, also caused flooding along Lake Superior.

Traffic maps in the Twin Cities showed a lot of slowdowns on Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol hasn’t reported crash figures for Sunday yet, but from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, there were 187 crashes reported statewide, and 314 spinouts or vehicles off the road, along with three jackknifed semi trucks.