Minnesota Weather: Snowy Morning Commute Followed By Single-Digit Temps

— A snow band is likely to drop several inches of snow during Monday’s morning commute in the Twin Cities – followed by bitter cold.

According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, it began snowing in the Twin Cities around 5 a.m. Monday morning, with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected to fall before the snow tapers off around 10 a.m.

Parts of northern Minnesota have already seen measurable snow, with Weather Watchers reporting that Cass Lake got 6 inches of snow and Brainerd got 2.4 inches.

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of northern Minnesota, while the lower half of Minnesota is mostly under a winter weather advisory. Both alerts are effective until noon Monday.

Temperatures drop following the snowstorm, too. Overnight temps are expected to be -4 degrees in the Twin Cities. Single digit temps are expected for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday should warm up in the 20s.

Deep freeze headed for Minnesota, Wisconsin, Dakotas

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A wintry storm system is expected to generate 10 inches (254 millimeters) of snow or more near Lake Superior before a deep freeze settles into the region.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin Monday.

The port cities of Duluth and Superior, Wisconsin are still digging out from more than 20 inches (508 millimeters) of snow last weekend.

Near record cold temperatures are expected to descend on the region after the snow moves out. Forecasters expected the high temperature to stay below zero in Fargo, North Dakota Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blowing and drifting snow was making travel difficult in South Dakota where some schools have delayed the start of classes Monday.

