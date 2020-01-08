Minnesota Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect For Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Northern Minnesota is under a wind chill advisory until noon Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says wind chill values are as frigid as 30 below, cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in just 10 minutes.

According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, temperatures look to rise through the day. Expect the mercury to reach the teens around midnight.

Relief from the frigid cold comes Thursday, when highs are expected to reach the mid-30s. However, more frigid cold temperatures are expected to return this weekend.