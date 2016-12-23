Minnesota Wild Lease St. Paul Wabasha Center As Practice Facility



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild plan to use the old Macy’s building in downtown St. Paul as a practice facility.

The old Macy’s building, now called Wabasha Center, has been empty for years.

On Wednesday, the team and developers announced the Wild signed a lease, making the team the first tenant to sign a lease at the building.

There will be an ice rink in the building that will also be available for local teams, figure skaters and groups to rent.

The practice facility should be done and ready to go by next fall.

