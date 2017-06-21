Minnesota Wild To Host Columbus In 2017 Home Opener



ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild announced Wednesday that they’ll host the Columbus Blue Jackets in October for their 2017 home opener.

The Wild will face the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Xcel Energy Center. It’s not yet known when the Wild’s season opener will be as the full NHL schedule will be released on Thursday.

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Twitter that they’ll host the Wild on Thursday, Oct. 5. The Carolina Hurricanes also announced they’ll host the Wild on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The Wild unveiled a new home jersey on Wednesday. They’ll be looking to a playoff run yet again in the 2017-18 season after finishing second in the Western Conference this past year, but being eliminated by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 21 Jun 2017 16:43:01 +0000