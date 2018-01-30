Minnesota’s Art Shanty Projects On Lake Harriet






They don’t show up every year, but they’re back in 2018.

Photo by Jill Emmer

No, not the skier. Look back in the distance. What’s that? Just looks like ice fishing houses?

emmer loadin2018 Minnesotas Art Shanty Projects On Lake Harriet

Photo by Jill Emmer

These are no ordinary ice houses. These are the 2018 Art Shanty Projects, this year on Lake Harriet.

emmer loadin2018 3 Minnesotas Art Shanty Projects On Lake Harriet

Photo by Jill Emmer

One of the perks of living in Minnesota in the winter–at least in the winter when the shanties appear–is getting to visit this eclectic, creative, wide-ranging, and family-friendly group of art installations on the middle of a frozen lake.

emmer loadin2018 2 Minnesotas Art Shanty Projects On Lake Harriet

Photo by Jill Emmer

Each shanty is designed by an artist, and there are all kinds of activities and events to go along with them. The shanties are open Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission, and plenty of fun to be had.

emmer loadin2018 5 Minnesotas Art Shanty Projects On Lake Harriet

Photo by Jill Emmer

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Tuesday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.

Published at Tue, 30 Jan 2018 15:46:20 +0000

