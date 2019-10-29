Minnesota’s New ‘Call Of Duty’ Esports Team Unveiled As ‘Minnesota RØKKR’

— Back in July, we first learned Minnesota will be joining the new Call of Duty esports league. Now, we know the name of that team.

On Tuesday, the team was revealed as Minnesota RØKKR in a promotional video posted to Twitter.

In July, Activision Blizzard announced that both Los Angeles and Minnesota will join the new Call of Duty esports league.

The Minnesota team belongs to WISE Ventures, which is the investment firm founded by Minnesota Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf. The LA team is owned by Immortals Gaming Club.

According to the Business Journal, Zygi Wilf’s son, Jonathan Wilf, will be the president of the esports franchise.

“Esports and competitive gaming has clearly emerged as a major force in the sports and entertainment industry,” Jonathan Wilf said. “We have explored various opportunities in esports over the past few years, and we believe the new Call of Duty esports league is well positioned for long term success.”

It brings the total amount of teams in the league to seven.