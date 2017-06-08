Missing Summer? Well, It Returns With Full Force Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Get ready to sweat this week!

From Saturday to Monday, Minnesota will be experiencing its second heat wave of the summer.

While temperatures have been above average all week, sitting in the mid to high 80s, dew points have been comfortable.

Starting Saturday, that will change.

WCCO Meteorologist Matt Brickman said temperatures will touch 90 by noon, and could be 95 by 3:30 p.m. Combined with high dew points, the heat index will be at 100 degrees for most of central and southern Minnesota.

Northern Minnesota will be slightly cooler, with highs just hitting the 90s.

Temperatures won’t change much Sunday and Monday, through a brief relief from the heat could come Sunday as storms may be possible.

But with heat and muggy conditions, severe weather is a concern.

Prior to the heat wave, Hennepin County is reminding people how to stay safe in extreme conditions.

To avoid suffering heat-related illnesses, drink more water and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

People are also encouraged to take an air conditioning break. For those that may not have A.C., local libraries and other community spaces are equipped with facilities and can be accessed for free.

Seniors, small children and people with physical disabilities are most vulnerable during this time. Family, friends and neighbors are encouraged to check in on one another.

Finally, pets, children or any other persons are never to be left alone in a parked car.

For more information on how to combat heat, or where to find air conditioned spaces, visit the city of Minneapolis online.

