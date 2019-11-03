MN Vikings Take On Kansas City Sunday, Where Communication Will Be Key

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings are going to take on Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium. The Vikings have a few extra days rest

and are 6-2.

Kansas City, 5-3 has had its inconsistencies, but it will be a challenge all the same.

In Kansas City, the Vikings are going to face an offense that’s just about as versatile as their own. Regardless of the quarterback, communication will be key on defense.

“Yeah, it’s hard. They’ve got so many guys that are very, very explosive — including the running-backs — they get them involved a lot in past games as well. So we just have to pick our spots and try and figure out situationally down in distance and all those types of things,” head coach Mike Zimmer said.

Kansas City’s defense can’t be counted out. Even though poor performance has factored in all three of their losses, the Vikings know their opponent can pose a real challenge when operating properly on that side of the ball.

The challenge is to not underestimate Kansas City.

That’s not a huge issue in the NFL. They’re all professionals and know they have to play to win. The Vikings play at Kansas City at noon.