MnDOT To Light I-35W Bridge In Minneapolis Red, White & Blue To Honor Helicopter Crash Victims

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be lighting up the Interstate 35W Mississippi River bridge in Minneapolis in red, white and blue to honor the lives of three Minnesota National Guard soldiers killed in a helicopter crash.

Meanwhile, the family that owns the property where the helicopter crashed decided to put up an American flag to honor the victims. The Krippners said they plan to install a permanent flagpole in the summer so that the victims of this crash are never forgotten.

All flags at the Minnesota State Capitol were lowered to half-staff on Friday, as well. On Thursday evening, Gov. Tim Walz, a former Minnesota National Guard soldier, called the crash a “tragic loss” for the state.

“The coming days will be dark and difficult,” he said. “The state of Minnesota stands at the ready to assist the families of all fallen heroes.”

Walz ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings beginning at 2:05 p.m. Friday until Monday at 2:05 p.m.

The Black Hawk went down 15 miles southwest of St. Cloud, near a tree line outside of Kimball.

A five-member team from Fort Rucker, Alabama is coming to Minnesota to try and figure out what happened.

The National Guard says the victims families have been notified and they’ll release their names on Saturday.