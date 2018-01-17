MNsure Reaches New Enrollment Record With 116K Signups



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s health insurance exchange says it enrolled more than 116,000 residents in plans this year.

MNsure announced its record level of signups for the individual market on Wednesday. It comes days after open enrollment ended Sunday in Minnesota.

The exchange’s high watermark showcases the flexibility of a state-based exchange amid cuts to the health care law at the federal level. As one of just a dozen states still operating its own exchange, Minnesota was able to extend its open enrollment weeks longer than the signup period at HealthCare.Gov.

President Donald Trump’s administration also slashed outreach budgets to promote signups nationwide. MNsure chief executive Allison O’Toole says the exchange countered that trend with its best year yet.

Published at Wed, 17 Jan 2018 17:05:02 +0000